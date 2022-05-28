35 C
Abuja

LASBCA demolishes seven buildings in Mushin

Breaking NewsHealth and Environment
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Mushin LASBCA
Distressed building in Mushin. Credit: lagosstate.gov.ng
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has demolished seven buildings in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

A statement published on the site of the state government said the demolition was carried out to avoid an imminent collapse of the buildings that would have claimed many innocent lives.

The seven distressed buildings were located at Abiodun Wright Street, Itire Road and Gbadamosi Iginla Street in Mushin, the statement, dated May 27, 2022, explained.

The state quoted the General Manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, as saying there was a high level of disregard for vacation notices issued by the agency on different occasions to occupants of the buildings, and to  others in different parts of the state.

Oki said, “The administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu frowns at the avoidable loss of lives and property of residents of the state. It is time for Lagosians to take their safety seriously and avoid putting blame on government at all times.”

The Director and Head of Inspectorate, Quality Control and Post-Construction Audit, Engineer Khadijah Olayemi Aremo-Ajibade, who spoke on behalf of Oki, stated that the seven buildings pulled down by the agency had been served necessary notices, but the occupants and owners of the structures did not comply.

While noting that over 10 distressed buildings had been demolished since the commencement of the exercise earlier in the year, the General Manager informed that the exercise was aimed at averting further loss of lives, warning that all distressed buildings in any part of the state were disasters waiting to happen.

- Advertisement -

Oki assured Lagosians that the agency would relentlessly continue to pursue its vision and goal of ensuring that all buildings across the state were fit for habitation and constitute no risk to other nearby structures.

Lagos State has been recording a spate of building collapse, with the latest being the one that occurred on May 21, 2022, at 4, Alayaki Lane, Freeman, Lagos Island, after a heavy downpour.

Four people died in the incident.

Before that, a three-storey building had collapsed in Ebute Meta on May 1, 2022, leaving 10 people dead.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

PDP presidential primary: I’m not stepping down for anybody, says Bala Muhammed

BAUCHI State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has declared he would not step down for any...
Conflict and Security

Police launch manhunt for killers of two youths in Kwara

THE Kwara State police command has said it has set crack detectives after some...
Breaking News

Tinubu unveils manifesto, promises jobs, 12% GDP growth

A PRESIDENTIAL aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu,...
Elections

PDP presidential primary: Delegates, officials struggle to enter venue amid tight security

DELEGATES, party officials, journalists and others attending the presidential primary election of the Peoples...
Media Opportunities

Bertha Challenge seeks investigative journalism fellows

THE Bertha Foundation is accepting applications from candidates for its Bertha Challenge fellowship. The programme seeks to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePDP presidential primary: Delegates, officials struggle to enter venue amid tight security
Next articleTinubu unveils manifesto, promises jobs, 12% GDP growth

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.