Lifeless body of murdered couple’s son recovered from Ogun river

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
Ogun State Commissioner of Police Lanre Bankole
THE lifeless body of Oreoluwa Fatinloye, the son of the couple murdered on New Year Day in Abeokuta, has been recovered from the Ogun river in the Adigbe-Obada axis of the Ogun State capital.

The decomposing body of Oreoluwa, who was kidnapped shortly after his parents were killed, was discovered floating on the river by fishermen on Tuesday morning.

It was also gathered that both hands of the deceased were tied with rope to the back.

One of the fisherman, Idowu Taiwo, told newsmen that he discovered the body floating on the river while he was preparing for the day’s work.

“On Monday, we heard that someone was thrown into this river but this morning, while we were preparing for work, the police approached us and pleaded with us to inform them any time we discover the body,” he said.

“But, this morning, around 7.30, we discovered the body while we were checking our equipment in the river.

“I called someone to help us get the number of the PPRO (Police Public Relations Officer) to tell him that we have discovered the body.

“Not long after, the police came and we showed them the body after we had brought it to the river bank,” Idowu said.

The police later took the corpse away in the presence of some family members of the Fatinoyes.

Meanwhile, the the state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that the corpse of the boy had been recovered.

Oyeyemi explained that the police would continue with their investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the Fatinoyes.

Kehinde Fatinloye and his wife were murdered and burnt beyond recognition inside their house located in the Government Reservation Area (GRA) of the state capital by gunmen suspected to be hired assassins on Sunday, January 1.

The deceased were buried amid tears by family members and friends on Monday, January 2.

Before their death, Fatinoye worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) while the wife worked at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page
You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Most Read

