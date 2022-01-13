Lifting Twitter ban: Nigerians react

— 2 mins read

NIGERIANS on Twitter have reacted in diverse ways to the lift of the ban on the social media App by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal government.

THE Federal Government lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria in the early hours of Wednesday after approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chairman of the Technical Committee for Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi made it known in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, the suspension would be effected by midnight on January 13th.

Kashifu said the approval was given following a memo written to the president by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Ali Ibrahim.

Twitter reacting to the matter, in a statement, said,

‘We are pleased that Twitter has been restored for everyone in Nigeria. Our mission in Nigeria & around the world is to serve the public conversation. We are deeply committed to Nigeria, where Twitter is used by people for commerce, cultural engagement, and civic participation.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians at a different level have reacted to lifting the ban on Twitter with hashtag #TwitterBan and #TwitterLifted Ban. Here are some of the reactions:

OFFSIDE @Sylvia_Ikeji The ban just like closing borders, banning crypto and enforcing NIN registration is as useless, wasteful and a foolish decision as PMB’s entire tenure as president.

FS Yusuf

@FS_Yusuf_

There is nothing to celebrate about the #TwitterBan They did it because the election is here. They need Twitter, more than any other social media network, to run ridiculous PR.

✞ ☬༒𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝔤𝔬𝔡 ?. ━╤デ╦︻︎

@kcxx__

Joshua Mike-Bamiloye

@jay_mikee

VPNs were such a mess! I practically abandoned Twitter for months because of how annoying it was. not to mention the really, really low engagements from fellow brethren. #TwitterBanLifted Hallelujah!

#TwitterBan has been lifted; finally, our batteries can now last longer than most of you all Relationships

FS Yusuf

@FS_Yusuf_

ACE IT

@Hola_Bishop

I commend all Nigerians that defiled tyranny and the APC govt to remain on Twitter for 222 days. #AwonWerey #TwitterBanLifted

The people didn’t leave Twitter; the government did. So they need the people for the election; that is why they are lifting the #TwitterBan This government knows the importance of Twitter towards the election. Don’t let anyone deceive you. APC loves the App more than what you thought.

NEFERTITI

@firstladyship

Respect to Seyi Makinde & Peter Obi for staying with us by tweeting despite the senseless #TwitterBan So, where is the Twitter office located in Nigeria? I want to check something.

QueenEsther Iroanusi

@QueenExtha

Not FG lifting the #TwitterBan 13 months to the election, so they can come back and use this same social media to campaign. Affliction shall not rise a second time. #KeepitOn

Olaudah Equiano®

@RealOlaudah

The real MVPs are those compatriots living in Nigeria who defied the dictator’s ban and continued tweeting with VPN. You guys are the true patriots and heroes. #TwitterBan

#OurFavOnlineDoc

@DrOlufunmilayo

First Doctor

@firstdoctorr

The jokers who came up with the idea of #TwitterBan thought they would hurt Nigerians. They’ve just ended up hurting themselves by lifting the ban.

Has Twitter paid tax to Nigeria? NO. Has Twitter built an office in Nigeria? NO. Could Nigeria enforce a total ban? NO. Did the Nigerian Govt achieve anything reasonable with the Twitter ban? NO. The 222 days Twitter Ban was a useless, wasteful, futile and totally foolish decision.

Adetutu Balogun, MBA

@Tutsy22

The only reason

@MBuhari

lifted #TwitterBan is to allow their BMC & Ponmo members to campaign for their faves. Buhari, no send that Billions of Naira have been lost as a result of his irresponsible action. This is the Buhari many of your influencers sold to you people as a messiah.

Nigeria banned Twitter in June 2021, days after the platform deleted a remark from Buhari’s account, which provoked an outcry from Nigerians, especially the Igbo people of the South-East.

Nigerian officials defended the ban, saying Twitter was used to promote fake news and destabilise the country, especially by separatists in the South-East.

Most Nigerian are not excited about lifting the ban; instead, they approach the issue cautiously.