LIVE UPDATE: PDP BoT meets in Abuja

THE Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to hold a high-stakes meeting in Abuja today, drawing national attention amid deepening internal divisions within the party.

The gathering comes against the backdrop of an intensifying power struggle between two rival factions within the party.

Update:3:15 pm: BoT members and journalists are returning from the Yar’Adua Centre to the PDP national secretariat, initially taken over by police officers. Tents are being mounted within the premises now, and there are indications that the meeting could be held

Update: 2:20pm

PDP relocates meeting venue

The Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), initially scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, has been relocated to the Yar’Adua Centre.

The last-minute venue change follows growing tension within the party over factional disagreements and leadership tussles.

The BoT meeting is a precursor to the larger National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and is expected to set the tone for critical discussions on the PDP’s internal crisis, reconciliation efforts, and preparations for the 2027 general

A statement from PDP reads, “The Meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), earlier scheduled to hold by 10 am at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja has been moved to Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District, Abuja.”