Liverpool’s 28-year-old Diogo Jota dies in car crash

Liverpool's 28-year-old Diogo Jota dies in car crash
Diogo Jota with one of the trophies he won during his lifetime
LIVERPOOL Football Club forward Diogo Jota has died from a fatal car accident in Spain.

The Spanish sports newspaper MARCA reported that Jota died at the scene of the crash.

“Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota dies in a traffic accident in the province of Zamora,” the paper stated.

According to reports, Jota was involved in a fatal car crash on the A-52 road at Cernadilla, near Zamora.

His car reportedly veered off the road and burst into flames.

Jota, 28, was reportedly travelling with his 26-year-old brother, Andre, who also lost his life in the accident.

He died two weeks after his wedding to his long-time girlfriend, Rute Cardoso, in Porto.

The news of his passing was also confirmed by popular sports journalist Fabrizio Romano on his X handle.

“Liverpool striker Diogo Jota and his brother have both passed away due to a traffic accident, reports Marca. Deepest condolences, support, and thoughts are with those involved, his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.” Romano posted Thursday morning.

Jota, a Portuguese, was born in 1996 and was a key figure for both Liverpool FC and the Portuguese national team.


     

     

    Jota helped Liverpool FC win the 2024/2025 Premier League season in May.

    He was also part of the Portuguese team that won the UEFA Nations League recently.

    The news of his passing has stunned the football community and beyond.

    Meanwhile, Liverpool FC is yet to confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report.

