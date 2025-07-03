C. Ronaldo, football community pay tribute to deceased Portuguese star Diogo Jota

CRISTIANO Ronaldo, Liverpool Football Club (LFC), the Premier League, and the football fraternity have paid tributes to Portuguese football star Diogo Jota, who died in a fatal crash in Spain on Thursday, July 3.

In his tribute to his Portugal teammate Ronaldo, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said the death of Jota does not make sense.

“Just now we were together in the national team; just now you got married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you,” he posted.

Liverpool FC, where Jota played before his untimely death, has also released a statement saying the club is devastated by the tragic passing of the player.

In his tribute, Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher said he was devastated by Jota’s death.

“Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids.”

The Premier League has also paid tribute to Jota. “Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre. Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time. Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club,” EPL posted on its X handle.

A lot of Premier League clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and others have also paid tribute to Jota.

A former teammate of Jota at Wolves FC, Raul Jimenez, says he still can’t believe it.

He described his former Wolves teammate Jota as an “excellent friend, teammate, and father” in a tribute on Instagram.

A British media celebrity, Piers Morgan, described Jota’s death as “Desperately sad news.“

“BREAKING NEWS: Desperately sad news coming out of Spain that Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota, 28, has died, along with his brother, in a car accident in Zamora. He only got married 2 weeks ago. Heart-breaking.”

Jota’s former club, Atletico, reacted to the news of his death, saying, saying, “Atletico de Madrid is shocked by the tragic news of the passing of Diogo Jota, former club player, and his brother Andre. We send our deepest condolences to their family and loved ones. Rest in peace.”

For a Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, the death is heartbreaking.

A Nigerian journalist, Adewoye Solomon, noted that just two months ago, Jota had lifted the Premier League trophy with Liverpool, and a few weeks ago, he had stood tall as a Nations League champion with Portugal.

“Only days ago, he celebrated the happiest moment of his life—his wedding. Today, the world mourns his loss. Diogo Jota (1996–2025). Life is indeed vanity,” he added.

The ICIR reported that Jota died at the age of 28 following a fatal road accident in Spain.

The Spanish sports newspaper MARCA reported that Diogo Jota died at the scene of the accident, confirming the tragic news of the Liverpool star’s passing.

According to reports, Jota was involved in a fatal car crash on the A52. The car reportedly veered off the road, causing a fire that engulfed the vehicle and nearby vegetation.

Jota, 28, was reportedly travelling with his 26-year-old brother, Andre, who also tragically lost his life in the accident. Details about the accident are still unfolding.

The Liverpool star who recently got married was seemingly at the peak of his personal and professional life.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The news of his sudden passing was also confirmed by popular sports journalist Fabrizio Romano on his X handle.

Jota from Portugal was born in 1996 and was a key figure for both Liverpool FC and the Portuguese national team.

Jota helped Liverpool FC win the 2024/2025 Premier League season in May. He was also part of the Portuguese team that won the UEFA Nations League recently.

The news of Diogo Jota’s passing has stunned the football community and beyond.