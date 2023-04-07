LP crisis ploy to frustrate Obi’s tribunal case – State chairmen

STATE chairmen of the Labour Party (LP) have alleged that the internal crisis rocking the party is aimed at frustrating the chances of Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, at the election tribunal.

Speaking on behalf of the 36 state chairmen on Friday, April 7, Nasarawa State Labour party chairman, Alexander Ombugu, said the current leadership crisis in the party is politically motivated and sponsored.

“We are aware that the present crisis in the Labour Party is being sponsored by other political parties to spoil the chances of our party in the ongoing presidential election tribunal so that Mr Peter Obi will lose focus in continuing with the case.

“And because they know that the court is the last hope of the common man, and seeing that we are hopeful to reclaim our mandate, they decided to come up with all these plans by sponsoring some persons to cause disaffection in the Labour Party.

“The other political parties know that he (Obi) won the February 25 presidential election with a landslide but the irregularities which occurred during the electioneering process including the non-transmission of results to the Independent National Electoral Commission results viewing portal, made another candidate to be announced as the winner of the election,” Ombugu said.

Ombugu added that the 36 state chairmen are behind Julius Abure, the LP national chairman who was recently removed by a court following an ex-parte motion filed by some aggrieved party members.

He said, “The State Chairmen have called on all their supporters across the country to remain committed to the growth of the party and not be deterred by the activities of those who are sponsored to cause setbacks in the party.

“They have also urged the judiciary to continue to be upright in justice delivery and the security agencies not to allow themselves to be used by greedy and desperate politicians who do not mean well for the nation.

“At a time like this, members of the judiciary and security agencies are likely to face intimidations from politicians who are greedy and desperate. We want to urge them to continue to discharge their duties according to the laws guarding their professions, because we all have to put Nigeria first in everything we are doing.

“But we want to let them know today, that no matter what they do, we will continue to remain loyal to our National Chairman, Mr. Julius Abure, and give him the needed support to take our party to greater heights. So, we are calling on all our supporters across the country to remain committed to the growth of the party and not be deterred by the activities of those who are sponsored to cause setbacks in the party.”

The ICIR had earlier reported that a High Court in Abuja barred the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, and three other national executive officers from parading themselves as officials of the party until they are vindicated of allegations against them.

Other members sued alongside the national chairman include the National Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim, the National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu, and the Treasurer, Oluchi Opara.