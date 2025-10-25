Madagascar revokes ousted president Rajoelina’s nationality

MADAGASCAR’S new government has revoked the Malagasy citizenship of ousted President Andry Rajoelina

This is according to a decree published in the country’s official gazette on Friday just 10 days after his removal in a military coup.

The decree effectively bars Rajoelina who was impeached on October 14 after fleeing Madagascar amid weeks of Gen Z-led protests from contesting in any future elections.

According to local media reports, said it had confirmed the decree with the entourage of the new prime minister, Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo, who signed the order, noting that the decree stated that Rajoelina’s Malagasy citizenship was revoked because he obtained French nationality in 2014, with photos of the official document circulating online.

The decree referenced laws stating that any Malagasy citizen who voluntarily acquires another nationality automatically forfeits their Malagasy citizenship.

Rajoelina’s acquisition of French nationality sparked controversy when it came to light ahead of the November 2023 elections almost a decade after he had obtained it.

The revelation prompted demands for his disqualification, but he ultimately won the disputed election, which opposition parties had boycotted.

The ICIR reported that the 51-year-old politician fled Madagascar after Army Colonel Michael Randrianirina announced on October 11 that his Corps d’administration des personnels et des services administratifs et techniques (CAPSAT) unit would no longer obey orders to crush the youth-led protests, which security forces had previously tried to suppress violently.

Rajoelina later said he had gone into hiding for his own safety, without disclosing his location.

Randrianirina was sworn in as president on October 14, vowing to hold elections within two years.

The African Union suspended Madagascar with immediate effect following the coup.

The suspension by the 55-member bloc holds significant political weight and could further isolate the country’s new leadership.