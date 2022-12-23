31.1 C
Makinde approves N10,000 Christmas bonus for pensioners in Oyo State

Vincent Ufuoma
Seyi Makinde/PC: Guardian Nigeria
OYO State governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the payment of N10,000 Christmas bonus to all pensioners in the state.

The approval was disclosed in a statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, on Friday, December 23.

According to Adisa, the gesture would assist retired workers, who served the state meritoriously, to celebrate the festive season.

He said that the bonus was coming days after the government paid December 2022 salary and pension to the state’s workers and pensioners.

Adisa further disclosed that the state government has approved the payment of the ’13th month salary’, which would be paid on or before December 31, 2022.

“His Excellency has approved the payment of N10,000 to all pensioners in the state as Christmas Turkey bonus. It is a flat rate for all pensioners.

“The bonus is coming days after the state government paid the December 2022 salaries to workers and pensioners. The governor had equally approved the payment of 13th month salary, which is expected to be paid on or before December 31, 2022.

“His Excellency wishes that all retirees will enjoy a Merry Christmas.

“The bonus is a token of His Excellency’s appreciation and assistance to our aged and retired citizens, who had served the state meritoriously for decades.”

Makinde’s gesture is coming as various state governments continue to owe pensioners across the country.

In September this year, The ICIR published a two-part investigation on the non-payment of pensions to retired primary school teachers in Delta State.

The investigation titled: ‘In Delta, Okowa’s non-payment of primary school retirees is leading teachers to early graves’ detailed how school teachers are being neglected by the state government.

The report narrated how scores of retirees are battling life hardships, health challenges and emotional trauma due to losing loved ones to hunger and illness over the non-payment of their pension.

However, after the backlash that followed the investigation, the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, released N5 billion to pay the pension arrears for state pensioners, local government and primary school retirees.

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

