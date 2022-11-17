32.1 C
Abuja

Man bags nine years jail term for stealing car

Featured NewsNews
Mustapha Usman
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Oyo State High Court has sentenced one Oni Daniel Temitope to nine years imprisonment for stealing and obtaining property by false pretense. 

According to a press statement released by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, November 17, Temitope was arraigned before Justice Mohammed Owolabi of the Oyo High Court in 2019.

“Oni’s journey to prison began when he approached his victim, Kamoru Wole Yekini, a car dealer in Iwo, Osun State, that he wanted to purchase a Toyota Matrix Salon car with a price tag of N1.8 million but both parties settled for N1, 580, 000.00 (One Million, Five Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira).

“Afterwards, Oni presented a cheque to Kamoru as a means of payment but Kamoru declined the cheque and insisted on cash payment. The convict insisted on paying through cheque and went further to make a false representation that he was a staff of the Medical Service Department of Bowen University and presented an Identity Card to the cheque. Thereafter, the convict drove the car to Ibadan, Oyo State,” the statement read. 

According to the Commission, Kamoru, on presenting the cheque to the bank the following week, was told that the drawer had no funds to his credit.

The convict, sometime in 2019, had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges filed against him by the EFCC.

However, the prosecution counsel, Abdulrasheed Suleiman called four witnesses and tendered documents that were admitted in evidence.

- Advertisement -

Following the trial, Justice Owolabi convicted and sentenced the defendant to nine years imprisonment, noting that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. 

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Judiciary

ICPC arraigns former judge over age falsification

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a former...
National News

More governors on EFCC watchlist – Bawa

THE Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has disclosed...
National News

N4.8bn contract fraud: Oyo anti-graft agency arrests civil servants, retirees

TOP civil servants and retirees have been arrested and detained by the Oyo State...
News

Nigeria has 133m people living in ‘multidimentional’ poverty, 86m in North – Report

THE Federal government has disclosed that 133 million people in the country, representing 63...
Environment

Estates of Death? How property developers use Dangote Refinery to lure potential home owners despite future health hazards

By Semiu OKANLAWON Rather than seek to move farther away from what is patently an...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleICPC arraigns former judge over age falsification

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.