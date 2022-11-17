Man bags nine years jail term for stealing car

THE Oyo State High Court has sentenced one Oni Daniel Temitope to nine years imprisonment for stealing and obtaining property by false pretense.

According to a press statement released by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, November 17, Temitope was arraigned before Justice Mohammed Owolabi of the Oyo High Court in 2019.

“Oni’s journey to prison began when he approached his victim, Kamoru Wole Yekini, a car dealer in Iwo, Osun State, that he wanted to purchase a Toyota Matrix Salon car with a price tag of N1.8 million but both parties settled for N1, 580, 000.00 (One Million, Five Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira).

“Afterwards, Oni presented a cheque to Kamoru as a means of payment but Kamoru declined the cheque and insisted on cash payment. The convict insisted on paying through cheque and went further to make a false representation that he was a staff of the Medical Service Department of Bowen University and presented an Identity Card to the cheque. Thereafter, the convict drove the car to Ibadan, Oyo State,” the statement read.

According to the Commission, Kamoru, on presenting the cheque to the bank the following week, was told that the drawer had no funds to his credit.

The convict, sometime in 2019, had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges filed against him by the EFCC.

However, the prosecution counsel, Abdulrasheed Suleiman called four witnesses and tendered documents that were admitted in evidence.

- Advertisement -

Following the trial, Justice Owolabi convicted and sentenced the defendant to nine years imprisonment, noting that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.