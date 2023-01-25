31.5 C
Abuja

Many feared dead as explosion rocks Niger community

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
Niger State
Map of Niger State
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

MANY residents, including vigilantes, are feared dead following multiple explosions that rocked the Galkogo community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Explosions reportedly rocked the community on Tuesday, January 24.

The cause of the explosion has not been confirmed.

However, a resident, Tanko Erena, told Punch that the explosions were caused by air strikes by Nigeria Air Force. He added that the explosions occurred when men of the Joint Security Task Force were patrolling the area.

“I believe the occupants of the fighter jet thought that the JTF members were bandits because there is really no reason to justify bombing them like that.

“I can’t tell you how many bodies were removed from where the incident occurred, but I saw two vehicles that carried bodies from the scene,” he said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted by the ICIR, directed our reporter to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar.

- Advertisement -

However, calls made to the Commissioner were not answered as of the time of filing this report.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

Cultural Survival seeks proposals for Indigenous Community Media Fund

CULTURAL Survival is accepting applications for the Indigenous Community Media Fund which provides opportunities...
National News

Soludo’s call for Kanu’s release not politically motivated – Aide

CHIEF Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor of Anambra State, Christian Aburime, has said...
Education

How lack of ICT integration affects quality education in FCT schools

Although Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has become a relevant part of human life,...
Media News

CJID, CFLI hold conference on media freedom

THE Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), in collaboration with the Canadian Funds...
Featured News

Coalition condemns attack on MRA office, demands investigation

THE Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has condemned the recent attack...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Cultural Survival seeks proposals for Indigenous Community Media Fund

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.