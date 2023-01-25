Many feared dead as explosion rocks Niger community

MANY residents, including vigilantes, are feared dead following multiple explosions that rocked the Galkogo community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Explosions reportedly rocked the community on Tuesday, January 24.

The cause of the explosion has not been confirmed.

However, a resident, Tanko Erena, told Punch that the explosions were caused by air strikes by Nigeria Air Force. He added that the explosions occurred when men of the Joint Security Task Force were patrolling the area.

“I believe the occupants of the fighter jet thought that the JTF members were bandits because there is really no reason to justify bombing them like that.

“I can’t tell you how many bodies were removed from where the incident occurred, but I saw two vehicles that carried bodies from the scene,” he said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted by the ICIR, directed our reporter to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar.

However, calls made to the Commissioner were not answered as of the time of filing this report.