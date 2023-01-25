31.5 C
Abuja

Soludo’s call for Kanu’s release not politically motivated – Aide

NewsNational News
Theophilus Adedokun
Chukwuma Soludo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

CHIEF Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor of Anambra State, Christian Aburime, has said Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s appeal for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was not politically motivated.

The ICIR had earlier reported that Soludo appealed to the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in order to resolve security challenges bedeviling the South-East.

Soludo specifically urged the Federal Government to release Kanu to him, saying he was willing to stand as surety for the IPOB leader.

However, IPOB had faulted the governor’s gesture. The group said it rejected Soludo’s offer to stand as surety for Kanu.

The governor has also come under attack over the offer, with many describing his gesture as politically motivated.

Reacting to the development, Aburime stated that Soludo’s call for Kanu’s release was borne out of a genuine desire to restore peace to the South-East.

Aburime added that the governor understood the need for the IPOB leader to speak to the people of the South-East in order to address the high level of insecurity in the region.

- Advertisement -

The Press Secretary expressed regrets that some people had attached wrong motives and political meaning to the “genuine” appeal made by the governor.

He stressed that Soludo neither consulted other South-East governors nor spoke on their behalf “but spoke in his capacity as the governor of Anambra State”.

According to him, the governor observed that insecurity in the region has continued to surge since the detention of the IPOB leader.

Author profile
Theophilus Adedokun

Stories with punches holding the powerful accountable. His determination to speak out against corruption and influence the conversation in Nigeria, the surrounding region and the continent inspires him.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Education

How lack of ICT integration affects quality education in FCT schools

Although Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has become a relevant part of human life,...
Media News

CJID, CFLI hold conference on media freedom

THE Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), in collaboration with the Canadian Funds...
Featured News

Coalition condemns attack on MRA office, demands investigation

THE Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has condemned the recent attack...
Business and Economy

Currency Redesign: CBN says no going back on January 31 deadline

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) maintains there is no going back on its...
News

Intn’l Day of Education: Save the Children calls for increased funding

CHILD rights organisation Save the Children (SCI) has called on the Nigerian government to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
How lack of ICT integration affects quality education in FCT schools

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.