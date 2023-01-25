Soludo’s call for Kanu’s release not politically motivated – Aide

CHIEF Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor of Anambra State, Christian Aburime, has said Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s appeal for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was not politically motivated.

The ICIR had earlier reported that Soludo appealed to the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in order to resolve security challenges bedeviling the South-East.

Soludo specifically urged the Federal Government to release Kanu to him, saying he was willing to stand as surety for the IPOB leader.

However, IPOB had faulted the governor’s gesture. The group said it rejected Soludo’s offer to stand as surety for Kanu.

The governor has also come under attack over the offer, with many describing his gesture as politically motivated.

Reacting to the development, Aburime stated that Soludo’s call for Kanu’s release was borne out of a genuine desire to restore peace to the South-East.

Aburime added that the governor understood the need for the IPOB leader to speak to the people of the South-East in order to address the high level of insecurity in the region.

The Press Secretary expressed regrets that some people had attached wrong motives and political meaning to the “genuine” appeal made by the governor.

He stressed that Soludo neither consulted other South-East governors nor spoke on their behalf “but spoke in his capacity as the governor of Anambra State”.

According to him, the governor observed that insecurity in the region has continued to surge since the detention of the IPOB leader.