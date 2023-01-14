Release Kanu for peace to return to South-East, Soludo begs FG

ANAMBRA State governor Chukwuma Soludo has appealed to the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in order to resolve security challenges bedeviling the South-East.

Soludo made the appeal during the flag-off of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) campaign in Awka, on Saturday, January 14.

Addressing supporters at the rally, the governor said he is ready to stand as surety for the unconditional and immediate release of Kanu.

Soludo, who promised to provide Kanu whenever he is needed by the authorities, stressed that the IPOB leader cannot be in prison custody while efforts are being made to address insecurity in the entire South-East.

According to him, Kanu is relevant in discussions towards addressing insecurity in the region.

“We need him (Kanu) around the discussion table; we need him to discuss about the future of the South-East. If the Federal Government cannot release him unconditionally, I now offer myself to ask the Federal Government to release him to me.

“I will provide him anytime he is needed. I will house him here in Awka. We need him released to end insecurity in South-East. We need him to have true conversation about Nigeria. We believe in Nigeria and we are Nigerians,” Soludo said.

Continuing, the governor added: “We some time ago set up the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to find out the root cause of insecurity in the South-East and they have almost concluded their assignment.

“We have applied the kinetic and non-kinetic to fighting insecurity in the South-East but the non-kinetic approach cannot be complete without the Federal Government releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This issue of insecurity cannot be well addressed without bringing to the table the key players in this matter.

“If we cannot release him based on the court process, I hereby offer myself as the surety for his release and whenever you want him, I will hand him over to you.”