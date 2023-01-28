28.9 C
Abuja

Multiple sit-at-home orders threat to Igbo Presidency — Group

Politics and GovernanceElections
Beloved John
An empty road in Enugu during the Monday, January 9 sit-at-home exercise: Image: Ihuoma Chiedozie, ICIR
MULTIPLE sit-at-home orders in the South-East could deprive the Igbo of the chance to win the 2023 presidential election, according to a group known as the Pan-Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANPIEC).

The group warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its factions that politicians could use the sit-at-home exercise to ruin the quest for Igbo Presidency.

PANPIEC made its position known in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Rev Obinna Akukwe and the Secretary, Dr Pat Anyanwu.

The group said, “PANPIEC is aware that some members of the Strategy Team are working behind the scenes for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, details of which will be kept private.

“Therefore, any further multiple sit-at-home represents a multiple demarketing of the Igbo Presidency Project.”

The group urged Simon Ekpa, Commander of IPOB Autopilots faction, to ditch his Biafra agitations till after the 2023 elections.

This, according to them, will enable teeming Igbo youths to exercise their civic responsibilities.

The group noted that the South-East could not simultaneously seek Biafra and Igbo Presidency.

“PANPIEC warns for the last time that the indiscriminate sit-at-home strikes fear into the minds of other stakeholders in the north favourably disposed to the Igbo Presidency.

“PANPIEC has received thousands of inquiries from concerned northern voters over the stance of Ndigbo on Biafra and warns that all the rumours of war are destabilising the Igbo Presidency Project”, the group stated.

 

Beloved John

