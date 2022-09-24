22.1 C
Media foundation for West Africa offers climate change journalism fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is offering a climate change journalism fellowship.  

The programme intends to build and grow a pool of young West African journalists to acquire the relevant knowledge and skills for producing quality and impactful reports on climate change. 

This is a virtual and residential fellowship that will take place from October 2022 to March 2023. 

Journalists between the ages of 25 and 35 years who are proficient in English or French can participate in the six-month fellowship. 

MFWA says that for the first three months, fellows will work remotely from their countries and participate in virtual training workshops, seminars, and speaking engagements with climate change experts. 

For the final three months, fellows will participate in residential training in Accra, Ghana, and produce investigative pieces highlighting issues around climate change. 

A monthly stipend and data allowance will be provided. 

The fellowship is open to journalists from Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Togo, Benin, Guinea, and Mali.  

The organiser says, “Despite the alarming effects of the climate change crisis in the region, there has not been a commensurate action to counter the development and mitigate its effects.

“There’s limited public awareness about the issue and its connection to many of the problems in the region. There has also been limited State action beyond political proclamations of commitment.”

The deadline for the submission of the application is September 30, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here. 

 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

