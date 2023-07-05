Message from JAMB said I scored 249 — Ejikeme

MMESOMA Ejikeme, a candidate of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), accused by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) of faking her score has admitted that a message she received from the examination body said she scored 249.

Ejikeme disclosed this during an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, July 5.

But she insisted that the result she displayed, which was disowned by JAMB, was printed from the organisation’s portal.

Ejikeme said she sent an SMS to JAMB through the support system while trying to confirm her result. The student also suggested that she saw different scores as her result, including one showing 362.

She noted that a message from JAMB said she scored 249, after which she sent an SMS to the organisation to find out what happened.

“After all said and done, I saw that I got 249. I sent them a text message to know what really happened – the JAMB support system. If they can truly go to their system, they will see it there,” Ejikeme said.

She insisted that the earlier result, which had a score of 362 was downloaded from the JAMB portal after she was redirected to another server.

“I went to JAMB portal. In that JAMB portal, I tried to get my result. They redirected me to another server there. I imputed my registration number, and that result is the result I got there. I didn’t go to any computer centre for that.

“The server that they redirected me to, that is what I got there. So I downloaded it,” she said.

JAMB Public Relations Officer (PRO) Fabian Benjamin disclosed on Tuesday, July 4, that Ejikeme tried to change her score by sending text messages with the alleged fake result to the Board.

Reacting to allegations, the student said she only contacted JAMB through the support system after she noticed a change in her score.

“The only SMS I sent to JAMB was through JAMB Student set-up system. That is the only SMS I sent them. They didn’t reply. If they check their JAMB support system, they will see it there. I sent them a text message.”

Ejikeme also described the decision of the examination body barring her from taking the UTME for three years as unfair.

“I am sad about it because the problem might not be my fault. It is not my fault that I printed my result like that, and they said that I forged my result. So they banning me is not fair to me,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government has condemned JAMB’s actions following the controversy, saying the Board reacted without the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information Paul Nwosu on Wednesday, July 5, an eight-member committee has been set up by the state government to investigate the results.

“It is important to note that Miss Mmesoma Ejike went to the office of the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, with her UTME result to protest that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board didn’t recognise her as the candidate with the highest score.

“The Commissioner in turn called JAMB to confirm her claim, but she was told that Mmesoma’s result was forged,” Nwosu noted.

Following the controversy, JAMB announced that Ejikeme’s result would be withdrawn. The organisation equally barred her from taking the exams for the next three years.