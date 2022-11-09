33.1 C
Abuja

META sacks over 11,000 Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp employees

NewsScience and Tech
Lama Queen Godoz
Facebook changes name. Credit: ft.com
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

MULTINATIONAL technology conglomerate Meta has downsized its workforce by sacking over 11,000 employees of social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. 

Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, Inc., owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the sacks in a message to employees on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg stated that it was a difficult decision downsizing the company’s workforce by relieving thousands of their jobs.

“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go,” he said.

Zuckerberg added that to cut down expenses, more steps would be taken to “become a leaner and more efficient” company.

The development is coming days after microblogging site Twitter laid off half of its workforce.

- Advertisement -

Zuckerberg’s statement expressed concern for those affected.

“I know this is tough for everyone, and I am especially sorry to those impacted,” he stated.

According to the BBC, Wall Street Journal reported that Zuckerberg informed Meta executives of the plan on Tuesday.

Zuckerberg noted that more investment in the technological sector was expected after online penetration increased globally during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Many people predicted this would be a permanent acceleration that would continue even after the pandemic ended.

“I did too. So I made the decision to significantly increase our investments. Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected,” he said.

Zuckerberg has pronounced future priorities, stating that the company would focus on growth areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), advertising, and the metaverse.

- Advertisement -

He added that the affected employees will receive emails, and have the opportunity to give feedback with financial benefits and health insurance for up to six months.

Author profile
Lama Queen Godoz
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Police, PDP disagree over reports of attack on Atiku’s convoy in Borno

THE Borno State Police Command has denied reports that the convoy of Peoples Democratic...
National News

Flooding: Bayelsa extends school resumption date

AFTER a six-week flood-induced holiday, the Bayelsa State Government has fixed November 21 as...
Education

Poor infrastructure threatens education of children in FCT

The infrastructural deficit in some government-owed schools has forced many parents within the Federal...
Business and Economy

Nigeria’s public debt stock rises to N42.84tn – NBS

NIGERIA’s public debt stock rose from N35.46 trillion (US$86.57 billion) in the second quarter...
Diaspora News

Drug trafficking: Reactions trail release of certified US court documents indicting Tinubu

THE Media and Publicity Director of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council Bayo Onanuga has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDrug trafficking: Reactions trail release of certified US court documents indicting Tinubu
Next articleNigeria’s public debt stock rises to N42.84tn – NBS

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.