Minister warns against sexual harassment in varsities, others

THE Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has warned lecturers and other staff of Nigerian institutions of higher learning against sexually harassing students.

According to the Minister, the Ministry will deal decisively with perpetrators indulging in the practice.

A statement signed by Director Press and Public Relations, Ben. On Thursday, October 12, Bem Goong said the minister issued the warning after receiving the committee’s report on alleged sexual harassment by Cyril O. Ndifo, a professor and suspended Dean faculty of law of the University of Calabar.

The Minister explained that sexual harassment is a serious criminal offence and must be dealt with decisively when and whenever it occurs, adding that the Federal Ministry of Education would do everything possible to turn the ugly tide in the nation’s institutions of higher learning.

Mamman also noted that sexual harassment “ is cancerous and must be eliminated at all cost,” adding that all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace.

While promising that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was out to protect the vulnerable groups in the country’s educational system, he assured that he would ensure that perpetrators are adequately punished.

He added that no one could take advantage of vulnerable groups.

Mamman also promised that sexual offences units would be established in the ministry and all institutions of higher learning to deal with the menace.

Earlier, while presenting her report, the Vice-Chancellor of UNICAL, Florence Obi, told the minister that the university followed all due processes in handling the matter, including suspending the suspect, issuing appropriate queries and setting up a disciplinary committee to hear all parties.

The VC said to ensure a very high degree of transparency, “the Public Complaint Commission, Nigeria Bar Association, Federation of Female Lawyers, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, the Chief Judge of the Student’s Union High Court, as well as seven civil society organisations were brought onboard the committee as observers.”

The ICIR reported that Ndifon was arrested and detained by the State Security Services (SSS) after allegedly committing the crime.

The SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said the Service arrested the embattled don after the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission requested the secret police’s aid to apprehend him.

He also noted that Ndifon’s detention was carried out by a court order authorizing it.

The ICIR reports that Ndifon had denied the allegations and described them as the works of his enemies. He claimed they were plotted after he emerged as a Dean of the Law Faculty.

He also called the accusations outright lies intended to harm his reputation.