More details about Italian with Coronavirus emerge, reports say he fell ill in Ogun

More details of the Italian patient who tested positive to Coronavirus on Thursday, and currently receiving treatment in Lagos, has emerged.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, the Italian citizen who came into the country from Milan, Italy, flew in through Turkish Airlines on Monday and at the time didn’t show any symptoms of the disease.

The victim of COVID-19, whose identity is yet-to-be disclosed, was said to have visited Ogun state on Tuesday after spending Monday night at a hotel in Lagos.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Tomi Coker, said during a press briefing held in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on Friday, that the victim fell ill after he visited the state for a business meeting.

It was gathered that the victim developed a fever at about 4pm on Wednesday, and the hospital in Ogun responded efficiently.

“The hospital of Lafarge was very sensitive to the case, they responded immediately and contacted Lagos that they had a high suspicion,” Coker said.

After concerns were raised, the patient was then transported to Lagos, where he tested positive to the virus and was subsequently confined at the isolation facility at the Mainland Hospital, Yaba.

Meanwhile, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act swiftly in response to Coronavirus, which has now entered Nigeria.

In a series of tweets, the former VP advised the president to stop all flights from countries facing coronavirus outbreak.

Abubakar hammered that since the president could shut down borders to protect the economy, he can equally ban flights to protect the country from a Coronavirus outbreak.

“Nigeria needs firm and decisive actions to prevent an escalation of the scourge. Recently, we closed our borders as an act against economic sabotage. Perhaps now is the time to temporarily halt flights to and from any nation with a prevalence of this scourge. It is more important to secure human lives than to secure an economy. We also need to invest in early detection facilities at our airports.

“But above all, Nigeria must not panic, whether at government or individual levels. We have defeated Ebola before, and we can defeat this present predicament,” his statement read.