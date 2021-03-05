Mother of 3 stabbed to death in Ekiti

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

MOTUNRAYO Olajide, a 45 -year-old mother of three, has been stabbed to death inside her home located on 2nd Avenue, Aseye Street, Nova, Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti.

Sunday Abutu, Ekiti police public relations officer, who confirmed this, said the police were still awaiting the result of the autopsy to carry out investigations.

Abutu said the woman was stabbed in the neck with a sharp object, which pierced her skin and created a deep cut that led to her bleeding to death.

Neighbours confirmed that the woman died in a pool of her blood.

The source said the incident was uncovered when the deceased’s 11-year-old daughter returned from school and met her mother’s lifeless body drenched in blood, raising the alarm to other neighbours.

“The people who committed the offence seized the opportunity that the woman was always at home to strike and kill her.

“It was the daughter who returned from school around 5.30 pm and raised the alarm, and when we rushed there, we saw her in the pool of blood with a deep cut in her neck.

“It was the landlords of the area that quickly ran to the police station to report the matter.”

“The remains of the woman have been deposited in the morgue, while investigations continue,” Abutu said.

“We are awaiting the outcome of the autopsy that would be performed by experts and that will guide us in determining the true cause of the woman’s death.

“We appeal to residents and neighbours of the deceased who have relevant information that can help our investigation to feel free to provide such,” the police spokesperson further said.