‘NAFDAC destroys fake products worth ₦120bn in 6 months’

THE National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it destroyed substandard and counterfeit goods valued at over ₦120 billion between July and December 2024.

The agency stated this on Sunday, December 29, through a statement by its media and communication consultant, Sayo Akintola.

It destroyed expired and unregistered drugs worth ₦11 billion in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

The statement said that earlier in November, the agency confiscated fake medicines valued at ₦300 million during a raid at Tyre Village in the Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State.

Besides, its officers shut down counterfeit alcohol packaging at the fair, seizing items worth ₦2 billion after reports of illegal revalidation of expired alcoholic beverages.

The agency intensified its fight against substandard and counterfeit products in Nasarawa State, where its officers, led by the director of the FCT Directorate, Kenneth Azikiwe, raided Karu Market near the FCT-Nasarawa border. During the operation, bags of repackaged expired rice worth approximately ₦5 billion were seized, said the agency.

In another operation in Nasarawa State, the agency sealed a factory and eight shops involved in packaging and distributing counterfeit rice valued at about ₦5 billion. On December 19, 2024, NAFDAC targeted Ninjur Ventures on Abacha Road, Karu, and confiscated over 1,600 bags of counterfeit rice in Abuja’s Wuse and Garki markets, all valued at around ₦5 billion.

Altogether, the agency destroyed more than ₦120 billion worth of seized products across the six geopolitical zones and the FCT between July and December 2024.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health, especially during the festive season.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Its director-general, Mojisola Adeyeye, a professor, emphasised that the agency remained resolute in its battle against counterfeit goods.

“We will not rest on our oars until the merchants of death are forced out of operation. The coming year will be tough for people who prioritise money over the well-being of their fellow human beings by compromising the quality of medicines and food products in the country.

“We are using this medium to appeal to Nigerians to buy only NAFDAC-registered drinks from reputable and licenced retailers, bars, and supermarkets. If a product is being sold well below its normal price or lacks the usual taxes on liquors, then it is probably fake,” Adeyeye warned.

The agency further urged the public to stay alert and report any suspected substandard or counterfeit products to its nearest office.