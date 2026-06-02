NAHCON begins transportation of Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says the transportation of Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia will begin on Wednesday, June 3.

The commission urged the returning pilgrims to comply with baggage and documentation requirements to avoid delays.

The Head of Aviation, Operations Department, NAHCON, Alhaji Habib Bello, said this while addressing the media in Makkah.

Bello said that flight schedules were determined by airlines and approved by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), which allocates operating slots to all carriers.

According to him, Max Air will begin return flights on June 3 with pilgrims from Nasarawa State, while Flynas and Air Peace will commence operations on June 4 with pilgrims from Ogun and Oyo states.

He urged pilgrims to adhere to the approved baggage allowance of two 23kg bags and one 8kg hand luggage.

“Non-compliance can result in delays or removal from flight manifests.

“Pilgrims are also required to notify officials at least 48 hours before departure to facilitate passport release, luggage processing and transportation arrangements,” he said.

Also speaking, the Head of the Makkah Passport Committee, Alhaji Abdurrahman Mohammed, said that the commission had successfully concluded the first phase of the 2026 Hajj operation and was processing passports for returning pilgrims.

Mohammed said that passports were kept in safe custody to prevent loss, damage and cases of abscondment, adding that pilgrims must submit their travel details at least 48 hours before departure for seamless processing.

He said that mechanisms were in place to recover misplaced passports or secure Emergency Travel Certificates where necessary.(NAN)