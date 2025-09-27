NAHCON reduces Hajj fare for pilgrims

THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has released the approved fare for the 2026 Hajj exercise, cutting down costs for intending pilgrims compared to last year.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the commission said pilgrims from the Maiduguri-Yola Zone (covering Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, and Taraba States) will pay ₦8,118,333.67.
Those from other northern states will pay ₦8,244,813.67, while pilgrims from the southern states will pay ₦8,561,013.67.
The previous year’s fees for Borno & Adamawa were N8,327,125.59, Northern Zone paid N8,457,685.59 and Southern zone N8,784,085.59.
The new rates follow consultations with stakeholders, including the forum of state leadership, and received the approval of the Federal Government.
NAHCON Chairman, Abdullahi Sale Usman, noted that the fares are about ₦200,000 lower per pilgrim compared to last year’s charges.
Meanwhile, a NAHCON delegation currently in Saudi Arabia has signed agreements with the 2026 Hajj service provider, Mashareeq Al-Zahabiyya, and the designated transportation company, Daleel Al-Ma’aleem.
The commission urged intending pilgrims to ensure they complete their payments by December 31, 2025.
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.