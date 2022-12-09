33.1 C
Abuja
33.1 C
Abuja

Naira redesign: CBN recovers N1trn old notes

Business and EconomyNews
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File Photo : Godwin Emefiele
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has said about N1 trillion of the old notes has been returned to the banking system following the introduction of new naira notes.

Emefiele disclosed this while responding to questions from State House reporters after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on developments in the Nigerian economy, in Daura, Katsina State.

READ ALSO:

How CBN’s new withdrawal policy threatens financial inclusion, SMEs

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Ahmad, Adamu as CBN deputy governors

CBN blames limited time for &#8216;simple&#8217; design of new naira notes

CBN receives N165bn worth of currencies being rested

- Advertisement -

The CBN had earlier announced that the new notes will be released for public use on December 15. The new notes will circulate alongside the old notes until January 31, 2023, when the old notes would cease to be legal tender.

The CBN on Tuesday, December 6, further issued a directive to commercial banks and financial institutions limiting withdrawals for individuals and corporate organisations to N100,000 and N500,000, respectively.

Addressing journalists in Daura, Emefiele said a lot of electronic channels had been put in place in 10 years since the cashless policy was launched in 2012 to aid people in conducting banking and financial service transactions in Nigeria.

He said the cashless policy was stepped down on a number of occasions to fully prepare for its implementation, to deepen payment system infrastructure in Nigeria.

“I can only just assure you that it will go round, let us just be calm. Luckily the old currency continued to be legal tender till January 31, 2023. So, I want to crack a joke, both the painted (new notes) and unpainted (old notes) will operate concurrently as a legal tender. But by January 31, the unpainted one will not be useful to you again, so please take it to your bank as quickly as possible,” he added.

Emefiele said “about N1 trillion” of the old notes had been returned to the banking system.

Reacting to the Senate’s opposition to the withdrawal limit, he said: “The Senate of the Federal Republic is National Assembly. They are the legislative arm of the government and from time to time, we brief them about what is happening and about our policies and I am aware that they have asked for some briefings and we will brief them.

- Advertisement -

“We heard people talking about some of the people in the rural areas and the truth is that even online banking, as I was coming out to Daura, I saw a kiosk that has a super agent today. It is because of the way we felt that there was a need for us to deepen the payment system infrastructure. We have 1.4 million super agents that are all over different parts of the country, all local governments, and all villages in this country.”

When asked to speak on the President’s response to his briefing, Emefiele said: “He was very very happy and said we should carry on our work, no need to fear, no need to bother about anybody.”

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

WHO: 29 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria caused by Non-Communicable Diseases

NO less than 29 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria are caused by...
Diaspora News

Nigerians react as Chatham House invites Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso to London

CHATHAM House which recently hosted the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...
ICT/Telecoms

Despite tech layoffs, Nigerian start-ups seek employees

In the midst of mass layoffs in tech companies globally, some Nigerian companies are...
Energy and Power

NERC to consumers: It is not your responsibility to replace faulty transformers

THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has affirmed that it is not the responsibility...
Business and Economy

How CBN’s new withdrawal policy threatens financial inclusion, SMEs

ECONOMIC and financial experts are apprehensive that the decision by the Central Bank of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWHO: 29 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria caused by Non-Communicable Diseases

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.