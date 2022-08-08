28.1 C
Abuja

NANS disowns group demanding Emefiele’s removal

Education
Sinafi Omanga
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE NATIONAL Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has dissociated itself from a group calling for the sack of Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele over rising external debt and weak exchange rate of the naira to the dollar.

In a press statement issued on Monday, NANS vice president (special duties) Odiahi Ikhine described the group as “impostors”.

Ikhine also called on security agencies to prosecute members of the group for “overheating polity and engaging in actions capable of affecting national security and stability”.

READ ALSO:

Nigeria is targeting $200 billion from non-oil exports – Emefiele

2023: Emefiele withdraws presidential election suit

2023: Court stops CBN, INEC from blocking Emefiele’s presidential bid

- Advertisement -

2023: Buhari orders Emefiele, others contesting election to resign

A group called NANS Zone D led by Adegboye Olatunji had called for Emefiele’s removal last week citing incompetence in the administration of the regulatory financial institution.

Reacting to the call on Monday, NANS said the umbrella student body is not a platform to ventilate political grievances and blackmail public officials.

Part of the statement reads; “We wish to dissociate ourselves and our organisation from the unpatriotic call for the sack of the CBN Governor. It is our belief that the CBN governor needed to be given moral support to develop fall back monetary strategy that will serve as an economic palliative for our nation at this time of global economic gloom.

“We are of the strong opinion that the Federal Ministry of Finance and National Planning must engage in a strategic drive to recalibrate the economy from a consuming economy to a producing economy to protect the value of the naira and reposition the economy on a stronger base”.

Ikhine added that the student umbrella body will collaborate with security agencies to ensure criminals masquerading as students are not used to threaten national security.

While asked to comment on the statement by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo that the Federal Government cannot borrow over N1 trillion to resolve the lingering strike by the Academic Stafff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ikhine said the minister should not be taken seriously untill the Federal Government officially admits that it would no longer fund education in the country.

Author profile
Sinafi Omanga
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Education

Why only 32 per cent of Borno teachers earn minimum wage – Govt

THE Borno State Government has restated its decision to retain 11,790 unqualified teachers in...
Media News

Entrepreneurial journalism creators program launched

THE City University of New York's Craig Newmark School of Journalism is inviting applications...
News

ECOWAS refutes allegation of recruitment bias as Nigeria threatens to withdraw membership

THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament has dismissed allegation of recruitment...
Health and Environment

How Nigeria botched plan to cover 24 million pupils with health insurance

BETWEEN 2014 and 2015, the National Health Insurance Scheme (now the National Health Insurance...
Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Amid widespread scarcity, Enugu residents pay tanker drivers for dirty water

By Arinze Chijioke Adults and children squatting and defecating into trenches and pools of floodwater...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWhy only 32 per cent of Borno teachers earn minimum wage – Govt

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.