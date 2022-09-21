ASUU rejects court judgment, vows to appeal

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said it will appeal the ruling of the National Industrial Court, which ordered the Union to call off its ongoing strike.

This was disclosed by the union counsel, Femi Falana.

Falana appeared on Channels Television on Wednesday, a few hours after the ruling of the court, stating that he was planning to appeal at the time of this report.

Consequently, a statement issued by Adelaida Odukoya, Chairman of Lagos Zone of the union, stressed that the Union would appeal the decision of the National Industrial Court.

Odukoya urged members of the Union to remain calm.

The statement read: “Our Comrade President, Victor Osodeke, has urged members of our Great Union to remain calm as there is no cause for alarm on the back-to-work order delivered earlier today.

“Our lawyer is filing an appeal and stay of execution of the judgment. Members should remain resolute and strong. A united people can never be defeated. Solidarity without compromise.”

- Advertisement -

The ICIR had earlier reported that the Industrial court ordered ASUU to call off its ongoing strike.

Also, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also rejected the Court judgement.