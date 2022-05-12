29.6 C
Abuja

NAPTIP apprehends human trafficker in Anambra

News
Ijeoma OPARA
1min read

THE Anambra State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a suspected trafficker.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NAPTIP Zonal Commander, Judith Chukwu Ibadin who said the arrest was carried out in collaboration with officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

“The suspect was arrested at the immigration office while he was trying to procure a Nigerian international passport for the victim to be trafficked to Dubai with,” she said.

Though she did not disclose the suspect’s name, Ibadin noted that the victim, a female, was lured from Edo State by the suspected trafficker.

“The suspect who resides in Onitsha, Anambra, in conjunction with his syndicates, lured the victim from Edo state to Anambra.

She also said the victim, who was rescued on May 11, has been provided with shelter by the NAPTIP while the suspect is currently being investigated.

About two months ago, the agency had condemned the increasing rate of trafficking of women and children in Anambra State.

Ibadin had said then that NAPTIP had recorded over 40 cases of trafficking within the state in the last year.

She called on the government to provide more support and partner with stakeholders to end the menace.

