26.7 C
Abuja

African Migrants caged, vital organs harvested in Libya – NAPTIP

News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Illegal immigrants
Illegal immigrants are seen at a detention centre in Zawiyah, 45 kilometres west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on June 17, 2017. Taha Jawashi—AFP/Getty Images

Related

THE Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Basheer Garba Muhammed has said that many Nigerians are trapped in sexual and labour exploitation in various African and European countries.

In the last 14 days, the agency said it successfully rescued 104 victims.

During a meeting with the Governor of Kano State Abdulahi Umar Ganduje to discuss strategies to curb human trafficking, Muhammed disclosed that a ‘farm’ had been identified in Libya where Black African migrants were allegedly kept in cages like animals.

The NAPTIP boss revealed that their vital organs such as eyes, kidneys and lungs would thereafter be harvested and sold in the black market to service the medical needs of Europe.

“NAPTIP is worried over this ugly trend of the trafficking of young Nigerian women to the Middle East, who are mostly from Kano and neighbouring states.

“The problem of human trafficking and irregular migration has become national and international concerns,” he said.

Hundreds of African migrants in search of greener pastures continue to die in transit along the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea. Muhammed noted that Kano State was highly endemic in the statistics of rescue of victims of human trafficking as well as arrest and prosecution of proven offenders.

According to him, out of a total of 14,474 Nigerian victims of human trafficking rescued by the agency since inception, 1,287 had come from Kano State, which also accounted for 110 out of 482 convicted persons by NAPTIP.

- Advertisement -

He said human trafficking was a deadly crime capable of truncating the future of any nation due to its spiral effects on not only the victims but the entire family, adding that that the agency had redoubled its efforts and reloaded strategies to stamp out human traffickers from all parts of Nigeria.

He disclosed that the agency had commenced acquisition of modern equipment and upgrading of the existing operational strategies, coupled with enhancing capacity-building for its operatives, for the purpose of fishing out trafficking barons and their accomplices no matter their hideouts within and outside the country.

The agency has also remodeled its communication platforms, which include an ultra-modern call centre and introduced a 627 shortcode that will enhance the prompt reportage of cases of human trafficking anywhere across the World.

 

Author

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

Fire disasters: How to identify expired LPG steel cylinders – Expert, SON

FOLLOWING public concerns on cases of domestic gas explosions and the expiry date of...
Crime

Omoyele Sowore loses brother to gunshot by suspected kidnappers

  SAHARA Reporters’ Publisher Omoyele Sowore has lost his younger brother Olajide Sowore to gunshot...
Conflict and Security

Insecurity: NCC shuts down telco services in Zamfara for two weeks

Owing to the rising cases of insecurity, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed...
Data Stories

Transcorp Hilton is the costliest of its franchise in Africa, other multinational hotels are not

IT costs more to get a room at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja than...
News

African Migrants caged, vital organs harvested in Libya – NAPTIP

THE Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNon-constitution of TCN board, weak policy implementation mar tenure of sacked power minister
Next articleTranscorp Hilton is the costliest of its franchise in Africa, other multinational hotels are not

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.