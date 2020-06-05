National Geographic launches emergency fund for journalists during COVID-19 season

THE NATIONAL Geographic Society is launching an emergency fund for journalists all over the world who wish to cover Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic within their own communities.

According to the organisation, the fund will place particular emphasis on delivering news to underserved populations, particularly where there is a dearth of evidence-based information getting to those who need it.

“As COVID-19 continues to evolve and impact communities around the globe, journalism can play several roles in supporting communities, disseminate critical information to keep people safe and informed, it can illuminate stories that bring us hope and remind us of our shared human experience, and it can help us find and share solutions to wicked problems,” the organisation said.

The fund is designed to quickly deliver support so that both individual stories and longer series of content may be created.

The organisation said the fund will distribute support ranging from $1,000–8,000 USD for local coverage of the preparation, response, and impact of this global pandemic as seen through evidence-based reporting.

Beyond reporting on medical and physical health related to COVID-19, the organisation encourages reporting that covers social, emotional, economic, and equity issues.

It stated that narratives around the pandemic necessarily include facts and numbers, but ultimately, must also go deeper—telling the stories of inequities that COVID-19 has brought to light.

The application seeks writers, photographers, videographers, audio journalists, cartographers, filmmakers, and data visualization experts to apply for this funding.

It said journalists should seek placement of this work within their local media ecosystems and must attribute their support to the National Geographic Society’s Emergency Fund for Journalists.

However, they do not need to submit any formal commitments of publication or letters of support from editors or publishers. National Geographic Society or National Geographic Partners may also choose to publish some of this work as part of its global coverage.

To apply, click here