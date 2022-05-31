National Press Club offers webinar on disinformation

— 1 min read

THE National Press Club Journalism Institute is inviting participants to its webinar themed “Facts in a Time of Fiction: Reporting the truth amid lies and disinformation.”

The New York Times writer and author Elizabeth Williamson will share her reporting and research process, along with insights she gained as she connected the dots on how conspiracy theories grow.

Journalists can attend a webinar on misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Participants will learn to identify how misinformation and political conspiracy theories have spread; work with sensitivity and clarity while reporting on conspiracy theories; pre-bunk conspiracy theories through early reporting, use trauma-informed reporting methods while working with people suffering a tragedy, and organise reporting and deep research to craft a long-form narrative.

The webinar will take place on June 10, 2022.

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can register here.