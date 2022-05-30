35.6 C
Abuja

Obi emerges Labour Party presidential candidate amid leadership crisis

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Peter Obi
Peter Obi, Former Anambra State Governor
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

FORMER Anambra State governor Peter Obi has emerged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party amid a leadership crisis rocking the political party. 

Obi emerged as the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election at the national convention and presidential primary held in Asaba, Delta State capital, on Monday, after Pat Utomi stepped down.

The former Anambra State governor had joined the LP shortly after he resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and withdrew from the party’s presidential primary.

Obi’s emergence as presidential candidate is coming amid a leadership crisis that is currently rocking the LP.

The party’s former deputy national chairman Calistus Okafor is laying claim to the position of national chairman, and the conflict has been a subject of litigation since 2018.

According to ThisDay, Okafor is insisting that he is the authentic national chairman of the party following the demise of the substantive national chairman Abdulkadir Abdulsalam in 2020.

Okafor is arguing that he got the post by virtue of his position as deputy national chairman of the party when Abdulsalam died.

- Advertisement -

He added that the man currently recognised as national chairman, Julius Abure, was acting national secretary at the time Abdulsalam died but subsequently announced himself as the chairman without recourse to the provisions of the party’s constitution,

“The decision of Abure to make himself chairman, with the active collaboration of some members, actually led to the current leadership crisis in the LP.

“I, Calistus Okafor, approached the court to get a pronouncement to force Abure out and the case has been pending.

“The matter will come up tomorrow (today) at the Federal High Court. There is no way we would allow an acting national secretary to forcefully take over the party and replace the late national chairman against the provisions of the Constitution of the party,” Okafor said.

He said the LP Constitution stipulated that the deputy national chairman should act and/or replace the chairman in the event of death or resignation.

Okafor therefore urged Obi to thread softly, stressing that the LP, under which he intends to realise his presidential aspiration, was in a deep crisis that might not be resolved before the 2023 general elections.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

How NDLEA arrested Italy-bound drug baron who ingested 95 pellets of heroin

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 36-year-old Nigerian based in...
Elections

Atiku embarks on peace mission, meets Wike after PDP primary

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, met...
Education

ASUP ends two-week warning strike as FG meets four demands

THE Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has returned to classrooms after grounding Nigerian...
Diaspora News

Pope Francis names Nigerian priest among 21 new Cardinals of the Catholic Church

THE Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia in Anambra State, South-East Nigeria, Peter Okpaleke, has been...
Featured News

2023: Jonathan missing as APC lists 23 presidential aspirants for screening

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the final list of presidential aspirants that...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAtiku embarks on peace mission, meets Wike after PDP primary
Next articleHow NDLEA arrested Italy-bound drug baron who ingested 95 pellets of heroin

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.