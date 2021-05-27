We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

NATIONAL Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has suspended Human Rights Radio Station on the grounds of violating broadcasting codes and betrayal of the public’s trust.

The NBC suspension came after the radio show host, Ahmed Isah, otherwise known as “ordinary president,” was shown in the British Broadcasting Commission (BBC)’s investigative programme, Africa Eye, where he physically assaulted an interviewee during his Berekete family show.

NBC announced that by May 31, the suspension of the broadcaster’s license, which would last for one month, will be effective.

“The commission states however that the action of the broadcaster is in clear violation of the broadcasting code and a betrayal of the confidence reposed on him by the people and Government of Nigeria on whose behalf he holds the trust,” the NBC stated in a press release.

The NBC faulted the actions of the “ordinary president,” citing Section 0.1.1.2.1 of the Broadcasting Code that held broadcasters to a standard of “promoting accepted civic and social responsibilities and respect for the dignity of man.”

Earlier warning

The NBC acknowledged that it had “over the years, advised, cautioned, warned and fined the station” over repeated cases of outright abuse of broadcast ethics, including intimidation and use of denigrating remarks.

The commission also noted that it had conducted training sessions for the station and the host of the Berekete show in particular.

The NBC stated that the aim of the suspension was to bring Mr. Isah to “put his house in order” and abide by “ethical and professional broadcasting” standards, at the end of which he is to pay a recommencement fee.

“Berekete family show” was known for advocacy

NBC recognised that the Human Rights radio station “tuned its programming to the yearnings of the people,” as it spelt out the sanctions.

Mr. Ahmed Isah was also identified in the BBC ‘Africa Eye’ documentary as a ‘human rights advocate’, and after the documentary was aired and knowledge of the assault made public, Mr. Isah reportedly apologized for his actions.