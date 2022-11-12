NCC set to engage stakeholders on final 5G auction process

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to engage telecommunications stakeholders on the final document for its planned auction of two more lots in the 3.5GHz Spectrum for the deployment of the fifth-generation (5G) services.

The process for the auction of the proposed lots of frequencies for 5G services commenced on October 21, 2022 with the publication of the Draft Information Memorandum on the Commission’s website.

In an earlier statement and subsequent advertisements, the Commission advised stakeholders to study the Information Memorandum for comments and questions.

The stakeholder interactive session will take place at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, by 9.00 am prompt on November 15, 2022.

The engagement session will feature comments and submissions made by the different stakeholders on the Draft Information Memorandum.

The regulator had earlier announced the plan to licence additional lots in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band for the deployment of 5G Global System of Mobile communication.

The auction which is set to take place in December 2022, would see the Commission and the stakeholders discuss and provide more insight into the Draft Information Memorandum(IM) that will guide the process.

The outcome of the submission will be considered by the Commission in publishing the Information Memorandum for the auction.