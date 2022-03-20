NDLEA arrests man with 20.75kg black liquid cocaine at Abuja airport

— 1 min read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 52-year-old man Okeke Adolphus Anayochukwu with black liquid cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja.

In a statement on Sunday signed by its spokesman Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA said Okeke was arrested with 20.75 kilograms of black liquid cocaine on March 15 upon his arrival at the Abuja airport on board a Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

According to the statement, the liquid was discovered upon search of his two luggages stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32-makeup mascara, which tested positive for cocaine.

Married with four children, the indigene of Oraifiti in Akwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State claimed he was a businessman dealing in children wears before delving into the illicit drug business.

The agency said he claimed he met the person who gave him the consignment to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of N2 million at a drinking joint in Brazil.

In other operations across the country, the agency said different quantities of various drugs were recovered from suspects.

- Advertisement -

“Tony Samson, Paul Adamu and Reuben Waziri were arrested in Kaduna on Friday 18th March with 18,380 tablets of Tramadol and 12,500 tablets of Diazepam and Exol-5 tablets,” the statement said.

NDLEA also disclosed that it intercepted a bus with reg. No AGU 460 ZW, at Obosi bridge heading to Aba, Abia State from Onitsha, on March 17.

Upon search, seven and a half jumbo sacks of cannabis weighing 362kg were recovered while the driver, Ifeanyi Anyamele, admitted to being the owner of the drugs.