NDLEA arrests two Pakistani businessmen at Lagos airport for cocaine trafficking

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two Pakistani businessmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Two Pakistani suspects were arrested at Lagos airport.

They were arrested with eight kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in a public address system while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahole, Pakistan, via Doha.

According to the NDLEA, the suspects – Asif Muhammed, 45, and 57-year-old Hussain Naveed – who hold Nigerian residence permits suspected to be fake, are frequent travellers to Nigeria under the guise of doing textile business.

The NDLEA Director Of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed in a statement he issued today that the agency’s operatives arrested the men at the SAHCO import shed on Friday November 4, barely a week after they had arrived in Nigeria, with 13 cartons of tramadol 225mg and 200mg imported from Karachi, Pakistan.

“The consignment has a total weight of 465.10kg and 642,800 pills of the pharmaceutical opioid,” the statement read.

The anti-narcotic agency said its operatives at the NAHCO export shed at the airport also intercepted a consignment of different illicit drugs: cannabis, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as tramadol 225mg and rohypnol, concealed in footwear and soap packs going to the United Arab Emirates, Dubai.

The NDLEA stated that a 32-year-old woman, Oladitan Serah Olufunmilayo, who presented the consignment for export was arrested.

The agency said it also arrested two businessmen who had been on the run for many months over their involvement in drug trafficking.

“Nnebo Ikechukwu Christopher, who has been wanted for his role in the importation of 40 cartons containing 346,800 pills of co-codamol, a brand of paracetamol with codeine, seized at the cargo wing of the MMIA local airport since March 2022, was arrested on Thursday, November 3.

“In the same vein, operatives on the trail of an automobile parts dealer, Omeje Oliver (a.k.a David Mark) since April eventually arrested him on Monday, October 31 in Enugu, where he fled to after abandoning his business at the Aspanda Trade Fair Complex, Lagos,” the statement read.

According to the agency, Oliver was wanted in connection with the seizure of 600 grammes of heroin concealed inside the soles of ladies’ footwear going to Liberia on April 16.

 

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

