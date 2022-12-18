NDLEA intercepts 1.7 million opioid pills in noodles

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted more than one million pills of Tramadol and other opioids in indomie noodles packs at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos, as well as in Gombe State.

The NDLEA, according to a statement by its Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi, seized over 600,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg from Karachi, Pakistan, in two shipments on Ethiopian Airlines flights.

Operatives intercepted the substances at the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport on December 12 and 13.

In addition, 5,960 pills of Rohypnol concealed in 60 packs of indomie noodles going to Johannesburg, South Africa, were also seized at the SAHCO export shed of the airport on Wednesday, December 14.

A female freight agent, Olaleye Adeola, has been arrested in connection with the noodles consignment.

In a related development, a trader at Balogun market in Lagos Island, Akunne Chibuzor Tochukwu, was arrested on December 13, in collaboration with the Zone 2 Police Headquarters, Lagos, over his attempt to export a Tramadol consignment to Dubai, UAE.

“The consignment was seized at the Lagos Airport by NDLEA operatives on 25th November while a market labourer, Oke Abosede Ronke, whose services were requested to convey the drug for export had earlier been arrested,” the Agency said.

Meanwhile, NDLEA said its operatives in Lagos on December 11 intercepted a truck and a bus conveying 113 jumbo bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 4,802.84kg around the VGC Estate area of Ajah while three suspects, Taofeek Yusuf, Ifeanyi Okorie and Israel Nwachukwu, were arrested in connection with the seizures.

In Gombe State, a total of 1,154,500 pills of Tramadol, Rohypnol and Exol being transported from Onitsha, Anambra State, by a truck driver, Umar Hassan, 28, was also seized on December 15.