NDLEA nabs drug baroness, 4 kingpins, recovers multi-billion naira worth of drugs

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a drug baroness, alongside three major illicit drug syndicates with a multi-billion-naira worth of Cocaine, Opioids, and Loud.

The Agency said the arrest resulted from intelligence-led operations across parts of Lagos state.

The drug enforcement agency, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, August 13 2023, and signed by its Director of Media and Advocacy NDLEA, Femi Babafemi.

According to the statement, a female head of one of the syndicates, Faith Ebele Nwankwo, was arrested on Wednesday, August 9, at her residence, House 6, C Close, 3rd Avenue, Festac area of Lagos, shortly after she returned from a warehouse at Plot 3432 Sola Akinsola Street, Divine Estate, Amuwo Odofin where she loaded eight cartons of tramadol 225mg into an unmarked white Honda Pilot SUV.

“A search of her residence and the warehouse led to the recovery of Two Million Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand (2,750,000) pills of tramaking, a brand of tramadol 225mg and 250mg packed in 39 cartons weighing 1,916 kilograms. The drugs and the SUV were recovered while the suspect was taken into custody,” NDLEA said.

In another operation, the NDLEA stated that it targeted a group of transnational syndicates involved in the importation, exportation, distribution, and dealing of Cocaine and Canadian Loud.

“Operatives of the same Special Unit of the Agency on Friday, August 4, tracked the drug syndicate to Atlantic Nominee Estate in Lekki- Ajah area of Lagos where a blue Toyota Highlander SUV was loaded with 8.49kg of cocaine and 10.3kg Canadian Loud for distribution by the duo of Urama Chinemelum Precious, 32, and Adelakun Ilelabayo Oluade, 55,” the Agency stated.

The statement added that a follow-up operation at the residence of Chinemelum at House 7, Road 7, Lagra estate, Eti-Osa, Lagos led to the recovery of additional 18 blocks of Loud weighing 18.5kg.

According to the anti-narcotics Agency, on the following day, Saturday, August 5, operatives of the Special Unit went after another syndicate involved in the importation, distribution, and diversion of ephedrine hydrochloride, a precursor chemical used for the production of methamphetamine.

This followed intelligence that members of the cartel were planning to divert 25 kilograms of the substance.

Two members of the syndicate: Udeh Vincent Ogbonna, 53, and Okonkwo Ifeanyi Uzozie, 50, were arrested at a commercial bus terminal in Jibowu, Yaba, Lagos where they were attempting to send the concealed substance to the South East.

The Agency added that a body search on the two suspects led to the recovery of Three Thousand ($3,000) US Dollars found on Udeh Vincent Ogbonna.