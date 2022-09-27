28.1 C
Abuja

NDLEA sets ablaze N194.7bn worth of cocaine seized in Lagos

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
The seized Cocaine being destroyed by the NDLEA in Badagary,Lagos
Advertisement

Related

Alleged N400m Fraud: Olisa Metuh’s case not struck out by court – EFCC

FG backtracks, withdraws order on varsities reopening

Amotekun will bear the most sophisticated weapons to fight insecurity – Akeredolu

Terrorists attack Kaduna communities, kill three, abduct 22

Nigerians will be involved in policy formulation, administration – Peter Obi

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has set ablaze 1.8 tons (1,855 kilogrammes) of illicit drugs worth more than $278.25 million, equivalent to about N194.7 billion, in street value.

The drugs were seized from a major cocaine warehouse in a secluded estate in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on September 19.

This was disclosed in a statement sent to The ICIR  by the Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi.

READ ALSO:

NDLEA arrests 75-year-old grandpa, 21 others over tons of illicit drugs in seven states

NDLEA busts cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N193bn worth of drugs

NDLEA arrests two suspects with pump action guns, cartridges in Kogi

- Advertisement -

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with cocaine at Lagos airport

The chairman/chief executive of the NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa, said at the occasion that a tougher time awaited drug barons and cartels operating in Nigeria if they failed to back out of their illegal trade and embrace legitimate ventures.

The NDLEA had, in an intelligence-led operation that lasted two days last week, stormed a remote warehouse at 6, Olukunola Street, Solebo estate, Ikorodu, where 1.8 tons of cocaine were recovered and five suspects, including a Jamaican, were arrested. 

Arrested suspects and the seized drugs

Following the historical seizure, which is the largest in the agency’s history, it obtained an order of the Federal High Court in Lagos for public destruction of the consignment.

Marwa, represented by the agency’s Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Sunday Joseph, said at the event in Badagary, Lagos, that the sheer volume of the drug haul spoke volumes about the extent of the nefarious activities of the drug underworld.

Marwa said this had made it imperative for Nigerians to continue to support the NDLEA in the renewed war against illicit drugs.

He said out of the 1.8-ton seizure, 1,828 blocks of the cocaine would be crushed and set ablaze, while the remnant would be secured for the purpose of prosecution of the suspects, who were brought to witness the procedure and sign the certificate of destruction.

- Advertisement -

 

According to the NDLEA boss, the agency was proceeding with the prosecution of those arrested in connection with this consignment. 

“On this, the public can rest assured that NDLEA shall pursue the trial to a logical conclusion. Since January 25, 2021 when we commenced our offensive action against drug traffickers, the agency has secured record convictions. Presently, 2,904 drug offenders are serving various jail terms, while other cases are ongoing in court, which we are confident will end in positive results too,” Marwa said.

To the drug underworld, he said, “The bust of the syndicate responsible for the cocaine warehoused in Ikorodu is a message to drug cartels that their investments in the illicit drug trade will go up in flames as you are about to witness, while they also risk losing their freedom because the present NDLEA is committed to arresting, prosecuting and ensuring the conviction of those involved in illicit drugs.”

He went further to say that the anti-narcotic agency would now go after assets acquired with the proceeds of the criminal trade.

Marwa said the fact that the Ikorodu operation was conducted clinically without any skirmish or bloodshed is a further testimony to the evolution of the NDLEA and its new capabilities, and a pointer to the fact that the game has changed in the war against illicit drugs.

He appreciated the agency’s international partners, especially the American Drug Enforcement Administration (US-DEA), which supported the cocaine syndicate bust, and the Nigerian military that provided additional firepower during the operation.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Obi backs Akeredolu’s call to arm Amotekun with sophisticated weapons

THE Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate has supported the call by the Ondo State...
Business and Economy

Again, CBN raises interest rates to 15.5%

THE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once...
Elections

South-East will produce president after Atiku -Ihedioha

A FORMER House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha has said that the agitations...
Judiciary

Alleged N400m Fraud: Olisa Metuh’s case not struck out by court – EFCC

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said the fraud case involving the...
Media Opportunities

Media Foundation for West Africa offers climate change journalism internship

THE Media Foundation for West Africa seeks interns on the topic of climate change. The...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSouth-East will produce president after Atiku -Ihedioha
Next articleAgain, CBN raises interest rates to 15.5%

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.