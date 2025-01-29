back to top

Nearly 3,700 Nigerians face deportation from US

US President Donald Trump
AT least 3,690 Nigerians have been scheduled for deportation from the United States, as President Donald Trump’s deportation of illegal immigrants in the country gets underway.   

The Trump administration has been carrying out raids and arrests in several cities, including Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles, targeting illegal immigrants.

This latest development is part of a broader effort by the administration to tighten immigration laws, with thousands of people already detained and hundreds deported in recent days.

According to a report, the US has broken down the data by nationality and the number of people billed to be returned home.

The report detailed efforts of the Enforcement and Removal Operations of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), an agency responsible for enforcing immigration laws within the US.

According to a recent document released by the ICE, Mexico and El Salvador top the list of countries with the most people facing deportation, with 252,044 and 203,822 citizens, respectively.

In a recent development, hundreds of migrants were arrested and deported on military aircraft, marking the commencement of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation operation.

The US government’s crackdown on illegal immigration has created a sense of apprehension among undocumented immigrants, including Nigerians, who are now living in fear of being deported.


     

     

    Recall that Trump, on his inauguration day as the 47th President of the US on Monday, January 20, 2025, signed a series of executive orders aimed at tightening immigration policies, including the stoppage of citizenship by birth for children of illegal immigrants.

    The ICIR reported that Trump signed more than 40 executive orders on his inauguration day, reversing several policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

    Some of the orders include pulling out the US from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the  Paris Climate Agreement, ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, and recognising only two genders – male and female.

    The list includes defending women from gender ideology extremism, reinstating the ban on transgender military service, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, among others.

