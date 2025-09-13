back to top

NEMA confirms one dead in Lagos building collapse

News
Photo from Day 2 of the evacuation by NEMA. PC : NEMA / X
Photo from Day 2 of the evacuation by NEMA. PC : NEMA / X
Fatimah QUADRI

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed one person dead in a three-storey building that collapsed at Alagomeji in Yaba, Lagos State.

NEMA’s day-two incident report on Saturday, September 13, disclosed that the body of a male victim was recovered from the debris during the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

An earlier report by The ICIR stated that four people were rescued alive after the building collapsed around 7:46 p.m. on Friday, September 12.

“The search and rescue operation is still ongoing at the building collapse scene. NEMA, LASEMA, Fire Services, Police, FRSC and NSCDC are on the ground. The number of persons rescued remains four; they are in stable condition. No additional person has been rescued at the time of this report, but there is speculation of two more persons under the rubble,” NEMA wrote on its official social media handle.

In a later update, the agency reported that a body had been recovered from the rubble, while rescue efforts continue to ensure no one remains trapped.

“One body (male) has just been recovered from the rubble. Search and Rescue operation is still ongoing,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Fire Service disclosed that eight construction workers were pulled out from the collapsed building site.


     

     

    In a statement signed by its Deputy Comptroller, Olajide Ogabi, today, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services said three people were rescued shortly after the incident.

    “The building collapse at 333 Borno Way, Alagomeji, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, has all relevant emergency responders, including the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, at the scene with three male adult victims already rescued alive, while search and rescue continues for the remaining two construction workers still trapped in,” he stated.

    While giving an update on the development, he noted that the search-and-rescue operations had reached ground zero, with no further casualties reported.

    “All reported trapped eight victims (all adult male construction workers) have been rescued alive as search and rescue reached ground zero while evacuation of rubble continues,” he added.

    Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
    She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

