35.8 C
Abuja

Nigeria does not have official register of missing persons – Minister

Conflict and SecurityPolitics and Governance
Sinafi Omanga
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

NIGERIA’S Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, has said the country lacks reliable data on missing persons.

The minister disclosed this at a meeting of stakeholders organised by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Abuja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Nasir Gwarzo, Farouk said, “Currently, Nigeria has no national structure or Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address humanitarian consequences of disappearances”.

“To date, there is no reliable national data on the number of missing persons in Nigeria because there is no official register.

“It is very understable why Nigeria as a country and this Ministry is very concerned about this often-neglected and tragic humanitarian and social issue,” she added.

Farouk noted that irregular migration by many Nigerians, including children through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea in search of safety and better life, contributed to risk of disappearance.

However, she said the Federal Government through the Ministry will establish a National Mechanism to raise awareness about the plight of the missing persons.

- Advertisement -

“Also, the needs of their families, establish a collaborative network between and among difeferent stakeholders where methodologies in approaching the question of missing persons and their families will be addressed”, she said.

Speaking on plans by government to locate missing persons in the country, the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu said “no responsible government would leave this matter without addressing it”.

Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission – NHRC Tony Ojukwu.

“So, it is a matter that should be a source of concern for all us representing one agency or the other.

“I also believe that we will soon begin to see ourselves the role that we can play in bringing this to fruition to the extent that we will to that stage where we will have a proper database”, he said.

A report by the ICRC last year said Nigeria accounts for the highest number of missing persons ever registered by the organisation.

According to the report, 25,000 out of 64,000 missing persons are from Nigeria.

The head of ICRC Nigeria Delegation, Yann Bonzon said “these are numbers of cases that have been registered with the ICRC and Nigerian Red Cross Society. We know that this number is likely just a tip of the iceberg”.

Head of ICRC Nigeria,Yann Bonzon
- Advertisement -

Bonzon added that “the ICRC know that no fewer than 13,000 families in Nigeria are seeking missing loved ones”.

Author profile
Sinafi Omanga
Author Page

Sinafi Omanga is a journalist with The ICIR. His Twitter handle is @OmangaSinafi and Email: somanga@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

National News

FG inaugurates committees for Ondo, Benin seaports

THE Federal Ministry of Transportation has set up a committee for the proposed Benin...
National News

My expulsion from APC is fake news – Ita Enang

FORMER Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang,...
National News

PDP governorship candidate in Abia State is dead

ABIA State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Uche Ikonne, a professor, is dead. Ikonne's...
Media News

67 journalists killed globally in 2022 – CPJ

THE Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has said 67 journalists and media workers were...
Agriculture

FG eyes $500m revenue from cashew exports

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, has revealed that the Federal...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
FG inaugurates committees for Ondo, Benin seaports

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.