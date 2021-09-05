22.7 C
Abuja

Nigeria records trade deficit of N1.87trn in Q2 as India tops export destination

Data StoriesNews
Arinze NWAFOR

Related

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria recorded a trade deficit of N1.87 trillion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021.

The value of Nigeria’s imports was N6.95 trillion and the exports came behind at N5.08 trillion. The value of exports meant that Nigeria sold less than it bought in the second quarter of 2021.

The value of total trade for the quarter in this review was N12.03 trillion and it was a 23.28 per cent increase from N9.76 trillion recorded in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021.

When compared to the value at the same quarter last year, there was an 88.71 per cent increase, from a previous value of N6.37 trillion.

Imports

There was an increase in Nigeria’s imports in the second quarter of 2021. Compared to Q1 of 2021, imports rose by 1.45 per cent.

When compared with Q2 of 2020, imports rose by 67.49 per cent.

- Advertisement -

China was the top country from which Nigeria imported goods in Q2 of 2021, claiming 29.91 per cent of the total import portfolio.

Next on the list were India (8.20 per cent), Netherlands (8.02 per cent), the United States of America (7.58 per cent) and Russia (4.09 per cent).

According to the NBS, machinery & transport equipment accounted for 35.91 per cent of total import trade.

Next were chemicals & related products (18.34 per cent), mineral fuel (15.98 per cent), food and live animals (13.69 per cent) and manufactured goods (9.2 per cent).

Exports

When compared to Q1 of 2021, exports rose by 74.72 per cent. However, they increased by 128.29 per cent on year-on-year basis.

With 18.7 per cent, India was Nigeria’s top export destination in Q2 2021, followed by Spain (10.3 per cent), Canada (7.0 per cent), Netherlands (5.9 per cent) and the United States of America (5.1 per cent).

- Advertisement -

According to the NBS, mineral products accounted for 91.29 per cent of total export trade, followed by vehicles, aircraft and parts and other vessels (2.79 per cent) and vegetable products (1.83 per cent).

Post-COVID 19 boost

The last time Nigeria recorded an export value of N5.29 trillion was in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019. It soon dropped to N2.22 trillion in Q2 of 2020, marking the lowest point before it started to rise again.

Even though the value dropped once more in Q1 of 2021, Nigeria’s exports rose in Q2.

However, this growth is not enough to  provide adequate foreign exchange for the country amid  pandemic which affected the year 2020.

Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MANEG) Ede Dafinone advised the government to provide incentives to non-oil exporters in order to have adequate foreign exchange and boost local industries.

Author

Advertisement
Arinze NWAFOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Data Stories

Nigeria records trade deficit of N1.87trn in Q2 as India tops export destination

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria recorded a trade deficit...
Breaking News

World Cup: Moroccan team stuck in Guinea after military coup

The Moroccan senior football team is currently stranded in Guinea following a putsch that...
News

Yiaga Africa commends Adamawa governor for signing VAPP Bill into law

YOUTH Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA Africa) has commended Adamawa Governor Ahmad...
Conflict and Security

Insecurity: Adamawa shuts down 30 boarding schools until further notice

THE Adamawa State government has resolved to shut down 30 of the 34 junior...
News

We are prepared to die, say Afghan women demanding equal rights

AFGHAN women in Kabul took to the streets and staged protests on Friday, only...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWorld Cup: Moroccan team stuck in Guinea after military coup

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.