Nigeria to host regional digital economy conference

Business and EconomyNews
Sinafi Omanga
Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami
THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that Nigeria is set to host the West Africa Digital Economy Conference.

NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Muoka said digital economy policy makers and stakeholders in the West African sub-region would converge in Abuja from January 31 to February 1.

He noted that the conference will discuss the future of digital economy and intensify regional public private partnerships.

With the theme ‘Positioning West Africa’s Digital Economy for the Future’, Muoka said the conference will provide a platform for countries in the region to discuss issues to strengthen the digital economies in West Africa and by extension, the continent.

Parts of the statement read: “The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the World Bank.

“The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami will deliver the keynote address at the event.”

The statement also said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammed Bello will join Pantami to welcome Ministers and top government officials from the sub region.

Meanwhile, Pantami said the conference would create an avenue for peer review to accelerate digital transformation and increase collaboration to secure partnerships within the region.

The Minister added that it would also strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem while intensifying regional public-private partnerships for digital economy funding, research and development.

“It is expected that the gathering will also provide an opportunity to showcase the progress made in the development of digital economy in the West African sub-region.

“Identify winning strategies, discuss challenges, and prepare for the future in addition to creating awareness of the region’s needs in the areas of policies and framework for the digital economy.

“It will also attract private sponsors for digital transformation in the region”, Pantami said.

 

Sinafi Omanga
Sinafi Omanga is a journalist with The ICIR. His Twitter handle is @OmangaSinafi and Email: somanga@icirnigeria.org

