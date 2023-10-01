Nigeria@63: Tinubu promises workers N25,000 increase in minimum wage for 6 months

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved an additional N25,000 to the “average worker’s” salary.

He announced this while delivering his Independence Day address to Nigerians on Sunday, October 1.

The President said the wage rise would take effect within six months.

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has promised to increase the minimum wage for ‘average workers’ in Nigeria by N25,000 for the next six months as part of efforts to cushion the effects of some reforms by his administration.

He disclosed this on Sunday, October 1, while delivering a speech commemorating Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary.

“Based upon our talks with Labour, businesses and other stakeholders, we are introducing a provisional wage award increment to enhance the federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation. For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional N25,000 per month,” he said.

Noting that states have received funds to provide relief packages for residents, he promised a reduction in transport costs by introducing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses across the nation, which he said would operate at a fraction of current transport prices.

Although he did not disclose a definite date for introducing the buses, Tinubu said efforts were being made to hasten the process.

“The new CNG conversion kit will start coming in very soon, as all hands are on deck to fast-track the usual lengthy procurement process. We are also setting up training facilities and workshops across the nation to train and provide new opportunities for the transport operators and entrepreneurs,” he added.

The harsh living conditions in Nigeria have worsened following some reforms introduced by the Tinubu-led administration, including the removal of petrol subsidy and exchange rate unification.

Transport costs and prices of goods and services have increased, leading to protests by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) declared an indefinite strike beginning on Tuesday, October 3, due to the federal government’s failure to alleviate the hardships caused by the reforms.

