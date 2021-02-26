Nigerian bags 12 years for trafficking drugs in South Africa

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

FRANK Onyeka Nwaru, a Nigerian, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in South Africa for drug trafficking.

51-year-old Nwaru was convicted for dealing in drugs on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the Stilfontein Regional Court, following his arrest on 21 May 2018 by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB).

The investigative team had followed up on alleged drug dealing activities near Klerksdorp primary school. After searching for his apartment, the investigative team discovered neatly packed packets containing Crystal meth and CAT drugs worth about R1.5 million.

He made a brief appearance before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court shortly after his arrest. The state successfully opposed bail, and the accused remained in custody until ultimately being convicted of dealing in drugs.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Patrick Mbotho, a Major General, welcomed the sentence and thanked the investigative team and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for their outstanding work.