Nigerian government holds talk with U.S. amid tariff tension

U.S.-Nigeria
Ehime ALEX
AMID President Donald Trump’s impact on global trade, the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar held bilateral talks with the United States Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

This comes amid the recent U.S. imposition of a  14 per cent tariff on imports from Nigeria, and the announcement of new tariff measures on other countries, including China and the European Union.

According to a post on Friday, April 4, by the U.S. Department of State, the phone conversation focused on a range of issues, including the enhancement of commercial ties, improving security, and furthering the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Quoting the spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, the statement read, “Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke today with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar. The call highlighted the United States’ commitment to a strong and enduring partnership with Nigeria.

“Deputy Secretary Landau and Foreign Minister Tuggar discussed several key areas of mutual interest, including strengthening commercial ties, enhancing security, and deepening the bilateral relationship.”

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, April 2, that exports from Nigeria to the U.S. would be subject to a 14 per cent tariff.

The decision that he made public during a “Make America Wealthy Again” event in the Rose Garden on Wednesday was part of his plan to address what he perceives as unfair trade practices.

Trump had pointed out that Nigeria imposes a 27 per cent tariff on U.S. exports, which he claimed has been disadvantageous to American businesses.

He sees the imposition of the 14 per cent tariff on exported goods from Nigeria as necessary to address the imbalance.

The U.S. president also framed the tariff as a key part of a larger initiative aimed at protecting American industries.


     

     

    He emphasised the need for foreign nations to follow what he described as “fair” trade practices.

    The ICIR reported earlier that Trump’s new tariffs, which came with immediate effect immediately, affected over 50 countries, including major trade partners such as China, the European Union (EU), India, and Japan, along with developing economies across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

    Trump’s sweeping tariffs are already intensifying a global trade war, sending the international markets into a tailspin and challenging long-established free trade norms.

    China and the European Union have vowed retaliation against the levies, The ICIR reported.

