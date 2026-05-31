Nigerian workers deserve N1m minimum wage, says NLC

NIGERIA Labour Congress (NLC) has dismissed the proposed N100,000 national minimum wage being considered by state governors as inadequate, arguing that workers in the country deserve as much as N1 million monthly to cope with the worsening economic realities.

According to PUNCH, NLC spokesperson, Benson Upah, on Sunday reacted to comments by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who disclosed that governors were considering a new minimum wage of N100,000.

AbdulRazaq had stated in a Facebook post on Saturday that the proposal was driven by rising inflation, escalating living costs and the growing financial pressure on workers, noting that state governments were already engaging the Federal Government and organised labour to develop a wage structure that balances workers’ welfare with fiscal sustainability.

However, Upah argued that while the governors’ willingness to review wages was commendable, the proposed figure fell far short of what Nigerian workers need to maintain a decent standard of living.

The labour leader cited the continued depreciation of the naira, soaring inflation, rising electricity tariffs, increasing petrol prices, shrinking purchasing power, and the impact of recent tax measures as reasons a significantly higher wage was necessary.

He also maintained that governments revenues had improved and should be able to support better remuneration for workers.

Upah further stressed that a nation’s workforce remained its most valuable asset and should be adequately compensated to drive productivity and economic growth.

The debate over workers’ wages has intensified amid mounting economic hardship following the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira.

The ICIR reported that the Nigerian government approved a new national minimum wage of N70,000 in July 2024 after prolonged negotiations with organised labour.

The labour unions argued that soaring inflation had significantly eroded its value.

Recent increases in electricity tariffs, transportation fares and food prices have further strengthened calls for another wage review, with labour leaders insisting that workers’ salaries must reflect prevailing economic realities.

Meanwhile, the NGF is yet to formally present any proposal for a new minimum wage framework to the Federal Government or organised labour.