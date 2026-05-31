Nigerian workers deserve N1m minimum wage, says NLC

Reading time: 1 mins
News
NLC Election Disrupted In Abuja
NLC
Nanji Nandang VENLEY
Nanji Nandang VENLEY

NIGERIA Labour Congress (NLC) has dismissed the proposed N100,000 national minimum wage being considered by state governors as inadequate, arguing that workers in the country deserve as much as N1 million monthly to cope with the worsening economic realities.

According to PUNCH, NLC spokesperson, Benson Upah, on Sunday reacted to comments by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who disclosed that governors were considering a new minimum wage of N100,000.

AbdulRazaq had stated in a Facebook post on Saturday that the proposal was driven by rising inflation, escalating living costs and the growing financial pressure on workers, noting that state governments were already engaging the Federal Government and organised labour to develop a wage structure that balances workers’ welfare with fiscal sustainability.

However, Upah argued that while the governors’ willingness to review wages was commendable, the proposed figure fell far short of what Nigerian workers need to maintain a decent standard of living.

The labour leader cited the continued depreciation of the naira, soaring inflation, rising electricity tariffs, increasing petrol prices, shrinking purchasing power, and the impact of recent tax measures as reasons a significantly higher wage was necessary.

He also maintained that governments revenues had improved and should be able to support better remuneration for workers.

Upah further stressed that a nation’s workforce remained its most valuable asset and should be adequately compensated to drive productivity and economic growth.

The debate over workers’ wages has intensified amid mounting economic hardship following the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira.

The ICIR reported that the Nigerian government approved a new national minimum wage of N70,000 in July 2024 after prolonged negotiations with organised labour.

The labour unions argued that soaring inflation had significantly eroded its value.

Read Also:

NLC Pledge Support For National Dialogue
2018 was a traumatic year for Nigerian workers- NLC
30,000 Naira minimum wage finally endorsed by House of Representatives
Accept sustainable minimum wage, FG urges labour

Recent increases in electricity tariffs, transportation fares and food prices have further strengthened calls for another wage review, with labour leaders insisting that workers’ salaries must reflect prevailing economic realities.

Meanwhile, the NGF is yet to formally present any proposal for a new minimum wage framework to the Federal Government or organised labour.

Author Page

Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues. She has documented sexual war crimes in armed conflict, sex for grades in Nigerian Universities, harmful traditional practices and human trafficking.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement