Nigeria’s internet subscribers dropped by 9 million in one year – NBS

Joseph OLAOLUWA
File Photo: Telecommunication brands
THE Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the number of internet subscribers in the country dropped by 9.32 million, representing 7.99 per cent, in one year.

The statistics office said this in a report titled ‘Telecoms Data (Q2,Q3,Q4 2021)’ which was posted on its website on Monday.

According to the report, a total of 141,971,560 subscribers were active on the internet in the fourth quarter of 2021, as against 154,301,195 in the same period of 2020, representing a 7.99 per cent decrease in internet subscriptions year-on-year.

The NBS disclosed that Lagos State had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per state in the fourth quarter of 2021, followed by Kano and Ogun states.

Bayelsa and Ebonyi states had the least number of subscribers, according to the NBS.

Checks by The ICIR showed that MTN had the most active internet subscribers with 58.81 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was followed by Glo with 39.52 million, and Airtel with 37.52 million.

Meanwhile, the National Identity Number (NIN) verification portal of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has rendered many telecommunication subscribers stranded due to a technical glitch.

Thousands of subscribers nationwide seeking to retrieve their lost Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards or acquire new lines have been having difficulties since the beginning of this month, according to a Punch report.

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice.

