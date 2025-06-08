NiMet forecasts 3 days of rain, thunderstorms across Nigeria

THE Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast a period of thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of Nigeria from Sunday, June 8, to Tuesday, June 11, 2025.

In a weather outlook issued on Saturday, June 7, in Abuja, NiMet indicated that wet weather is likely in multiple regions, including the North, North-Central, and Southern parts of the country.

The agency noted that while Sunday may start with cloudy skies in many locations, weather conditions are expected to change as the day unfolds.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, there are prospects of thunderstorms with rains over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna, Jigawa, Borno, Gombe, and Bauchi,” the statement read.

The North-Central zone is predicted to witness comparable weather conditions, with a cloudy morning transitioning into rain and thunderstorms later in the day across states like the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and Plateau.

In the South, NiMet anticipates a relatively quiet start to the day with overcast skies, which will later give way to rainfall in various states across the region.

“Rain showers are anticipated over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Edo, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa States,” the statement noted.

By Tuesday, the forecast indicates a continuation of the weather trend, with isolated thunderstorms and moderate rainfall expected in areas such as Zamfara and Kaduna in the morning. NiMet highlighted the importance of public caution as the unstable weather conditions persist.

In its advisory, the agency called on Nigerians to adopt precautionary measures in anticipation of the forecasted weather.