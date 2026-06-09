NLC confirms death of Nigerian labour leader attending Geneva conference

THE Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has confirmed the demise of prominent trade unionist, Domingo Adeleke, who passed away in Geneva, Switzerland, while attending the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC).

Confirming the development to The ICIR, the NLC spokesperson, Benson Ukpa, said Adeleke died on Tuesday after a brief illness.

“It is with deep sorrow that the Nigeria Labour Congress and the entire trade union movement in Nigeria, especially the 2026 Workers’ Delegates to the International Labour Conference, announce the passing of Comrade Domingo Michael Adeleke, who died today in Geneva after a brief illness while attending the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference,” the NLC said.

The congress explained that Adeleke was part of Nigeria’s delegation to the annual conference organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO), which brings together governments, employers and workers’ representatives from across the world to deliberate on labour and employment issues.

“Comrade Domingo was a committed trade unionist whose dedication to Nigerian workers and the struggle for decent work took him to the global stage right to the end. His loss is felt deeply by all who knew him and worked alongside him,” it added.

The NLC noted that its leaders visited the hospital where Adeleke’s body is being kept and commenced arrangements for its repatriation to Nigeria.

The workers union extended its condolences to the deceased family, colleagues and members of the labour movement, as it described his passing as a significant loss to organised labour in Nigeria.

The ICIR reports that until his passing, Adeleke was the chairman of the Lagos State Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) and a member of the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), among others.

His death has cast a sombre mood over Nigeria’s participation at the ongoing International Labour Conference in Geneva, where delegates are discussing key issues affecting workers and employment worldwide.

Tributes have continued to pour in from labour leaders and workers across the country, many remembering him for his contributions to labour relations, advocacy for workers’ welfare and his commitment to social justice.